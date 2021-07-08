Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Warrington sign former Wigan half-back George Williams following NRL exit

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKDV1_0arDND4v00
Former Wigan star George Williams (PA Wire)

Warrington have completed the signing of former Wigan half-back George Williams.

The Wolves have announced the 26-year-old Great Britain and England international has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Williams was a free agent after being released by Australian club Canberra Raiders in May.

Wigan did have an option to re-sign the player when his time in the NRL ended but reached an agreement with Williams not to enforce it, freeing him up to join the Wolves.

“I’m really excited to have signed for Warrington,” Williams told the club’s website.

“It’s a club that I’ve had plenty of tough games against in the past and the Halliwell Jones Stadium is a ground that I’ve really enjoyed playing at.

“The boys here at the club that I know from England camps spoke really highly of the organisation and the culture here. There’s some world-class talent and some real experience in this group.”

Williams, who won two Super League titles with Wigan, left the Warriors for the Raiders at the end of the 2019 season.

He made 32 appearances for the Australian side but sought an early exit, citing homesickness.

Williams said: “I’m really proud that I stepped out of my comfort zone to go out and test myself in the NRL and I like to think it’s helped me develop my game in the last 18 months, which I’m hoping to showcase now here at Warrington.

“The team has been building nicely this season and I’m just keen and excited now to come in and get started.”

He joins a team who are currently third in Super League.

Warrington chairman Stuart Middleton said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of a world-class British half-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231Ypk_0arDND4v00
Williams won two Super League titles with Wigan (PA Archive)

“Since George’s availability became known to us he became our number one recruitment target.

“However, bringing him in midway through this year proved extremely challenging with numerous complexities attached.

“Therefore, we are immensely delighted to finally be able to announce this signing to all our loyal supporters and partners.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to Wigan Warriors for allowing George to join us despite having a first refusal agreement.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrl#Warrington#Great Britain#Australian#Canberra Raiders#Wolves#British#Wigan Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Super League
News Break
Rugby
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
RugbySporting News

George Williams joins Warrington on long-term deal after ugly Raiders split

If he hadn't already done so, George Williams can put his messy exit from Canberra behind him after signing with English Super League club Warrington. The halfback joins the Wolves on a three-and-a-half year deal, having been released by the Raiders in May. Williams, 26, joined Canberra ahead of the...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

William wanted George to wear England shirt to Wembley, but Kate ‘wasn’t keen’

The Duke of Cambridge wanted Prince George to wear an England football shirt to watch the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, but Kate Middleton apparently “wasn’t keen”.Marion Bartoli, the French former Wimbledon champion, shared the sartorial insights into the royal family after meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge at the tennis tournament last week.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she said: “Yesterday I had an afternoon tea with the Duchess and it was very much a discussion [about] whether George will be allowed to wear the jersey tonight at Wembley or not.“William was for it, Kate not so keen, so...
TennisVanity Fair

Prince George, Kate, and William Solidify Their Status as English Sports Royalty

Though Prince George was spotted at his first professional soccer game back in October 2019, his appearances at the 2020 Euro Cup have proven that the seven-year-old is already an avid and emotional fan. On Sunday, he attended the final match of the tournament with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and watched with delight as England took an early lead and horror when they lost to Italy after a series of penalty kicks.
Soccernickiswift.com

Why Did Prince William Have To Comfort Prince George In Public?

England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals on July 12 was quite a heartbreak for English fans. The final match at London's Wembley Stadium — postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak— saw Italy come out with aggressive intent. Led by veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who also captains the Serie A club Juventus, Italy won its third Euro title after a thrilling penalty shootout.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Leeds sign midfielder Sean McGurk from Wigan

Leeds have signed midfielder Sean McGurk from Wigan for an undisclosed fee. McGurk, 18, who joined Sky Bet League One side Wigan’s academy four years ago after being released by Liverpool, is Leeds’ fourth summer signing. Leeds said: “He has agreed a three-year deal with the Whites, with his contract...
RugbySporting News

Kalyn Ponga expected to sign Knights contract extension ahead of five-eighth switch

Newcastle are plotting a plan to lock down Kalyn Ponga with a long-term contract extension and the club captaincy in hopes of putting to bed any chances of a code switch. Ponga's multi-million dollar deal with the Knights officially expires at the end of next season, however he has a two-year option in his favour for seasons 2023 and 2024.
WorldBBC

Georgia Brougham: Leicester City sign former Everton centre-back

Leicester City have signed centre-back Georgia Brougham after she was released by Everton earlier this summer. The 25-year-old has spent the past two Women's Super League seasons on loan at Birmingham, who had offered her a deal. Brougham spent five-and-a-half years at Everton, having initially come through Manchester City's academy.
RugbySkySports

LISTEN: Dual-code international Jonathan Davies on the Golden Point Podcast

On this week's episode of the Golden Point Podcast, cross-code star Jonathan Davies sits down with the panel to discuss his rugby league career. The former Wales rugby union captain tells Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott and host Marc Bazeley the story behind his switch to the 13-man code in 1989, when he joined Widnes for a world-record transfer fee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy