Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Saqib Mahmood still bowled over by shock call-up as England punish Pakistan

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSe9Y_0arDN2SB00
England’s Saqib Mahmood celebrates after Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel is dismissed by lbw (PA Wire)

Saqib Mahmood admitted he was still wrapping his head around an unexpected England recall when he bowled an emergency XI to a crushing victory over Pakistan.

When a Covid outbreak forced England to send their entire one-day squad into quarantine and assemble another at breakneck speed, the Lancashire paceman was one of the first names on a hastily revised teamsheet.

He had not played for his country since last September but his previous high standing and his fine form for Lancashire this season meant he was trusted to set the tone for an unfamiliar XI in Cardiff on Thursday.

He responded in grand fashion, removing Imam-ul-Haq and star batsman Babar Azam in the first over of the Royal London Series opener on his way to career-best figures of four for 42.

Pakistan never recovered, eventually tumbling to 141 all out, with Dawid Malan and debutant Zak Crawley posting unbeaten half-centuries to seal a ruthlessly efficient nine-wicket success. In all 67.1 overs of the scheduled 100 were required.

The result was surprising, the margin astonishing and the circumstances barely believable, with Mahmood admitting he was in the midst of a whirlwind.

“I got the call on Tuesday, it was completely out of the blue,” he said.

“I woke up with a missed call off Spoons (head coach Chris Silverwood) and a message saying, ‘text me when you see this’. I started the morning in Manchester and ended up in Cardiff.

“I guess the fact it all happened so quickly and there was less time to train was better than obsessing over your skills a little bit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okFgz_0arDN2SB00
England’s Zak Crawley strikes the ball (PA Wire)

England handed out five new caps – to Crawley, Phil Salt, Lewis Gregory, John Simpson and Brydon Carse – while Mahmood joined the likes of Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson and Craig Overton with just a handful of appearances between them.

It required captain Ben Stokes, who rushed his recovery from a finger operation to lead the side, to put the group at ease – welcoming them aboard with a call to believe in their ability. Mahmood, for one, took those words to heart.

“‘The message we’ve had was something Stokesy reiterated last night after training, that, yes, it is weird circumstances but at this given time everyone here deserves their place,” he said.

“Everyone here is the best player for the position they’re in. I always thrive in whatever team I play for when I’ve got that extra responsibility. Speaking to Stokesy, I knew he wanted me to take the new ball and when we were out there, he brought me on when we needed wickets. I’m just glad I was able to back it up and make the most of that responsibility.”

Stokes, who gave himself a single over and was not needed with the bat, was a satisfied skipper at the close but warned it would not always be so simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWpN6_0arDN2SB00
England’s Ben Stokes claims the ball (PA Wire)

“When you get any new group of players together you are always striving for that team performance,” he said.

“I just said to them to go out and do what they had been doing for their counties and enjoy the situation that we found ourselves in. Something like today is a massive boost but we do need to keep in mind that we weren’t put under any pressure and I’ve got no doubt that we will at some point. We’ll remember that not every game of cricket will go that smoothly for us.”

The show now moves to Lord’s on Saturday, where England will have the luxury of a capacity crowd for the first time since the pandemic began. While many established favourites will be sitting at home in isolation, their stand-ins will have another chance to show they can be stars in their own right rather than mere supporting acts.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Seal
Person
Craig Overton
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Lewis Gregory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pakistan#Bowled#Cricket#Xi#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

ECB confident The Hundred will not be blighted by Covid-19 issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board has acknowledged the launch of The Hundred will coincide with “a key risk period” in the pandemic but remains confident the competition will not derailed by quarantines and cancellations. The new franchise tournament begins next week, with the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals kicking...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.
RugbyThe Independent

Marcus Smith pilots England to win over Canada before winning Lions call-up

Marcus Smith piloted England’s 70-14 rout of Canada – unaware he had been called up to the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. Smith’s madcap month took another remarkable twist, with the Harlequins fly-half receiving a Lions call-up midway through England’s 10-try romp at Twickenham. Jamie Blamire and...
SportsBirmingham Star

Ton-up Vince trumps Azam century as England sweep Pakistan

James Vince hit a maiden one-day international century and Lewis Gregory made 77 as a new-look England beat Pakistan by three wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday to complete a remarkable 3-0 series clean sweep. Set a challenging 332 to win, England, who without most of their first-choice players because of...
WorldThe Independent

Saqib Mahmood has added further competition for England places – Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes believes England’s breakout bowling star Saqib Mahmood will force some more established stars to “look over their shoulder” after his stunning form against Pakistan. When Eoin Morgan’s first-choice ODI squad was sent into isolation ahead of the series, Mahmood was one of the more experienced options available to...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

England thrash Pakistan by NINE wickets as 'Ben's babes' prove to be embarrassingly strong for tourists in first ODI in Cardiff, with Saqib Mahmood claiming four wickets after Covid crisis saw five debutants play

They were without at least 21 players who could easily have lined up in Cardiff but the most unlikely England team of all time yesterday had little trouble in brushing aside Pakistan. ‘Ben’s babes,’ as this hastily assembled England ‘C’ team could be called, were still embarrassingly strong for a...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Newcomers guide England to comfortable nine-wicket win over Pakistan

Less than 24 hours after training together for the first and only time, an emergency England side made light of chaotic circumstances to thrash Pakistan in the first one-day international at Cardiff. With 16 first-choice players in isolation following a Covid-19 outbreak, and a handful of others out injured, a...
WorldBBC

Pakistan in England 2021

England's revised ODI squad: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Phil Salt (Sussex), John Simpson (Middlesex), James Vince (Hampshire).
WorldSkySports

England win nail-biting third T20 to clinch series against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford

England secured a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan with a nail-biting three-wicket win in a thriller at Emirates Old Trafford. Having been set 155 to win, Jason Roy smashed 64 from 36 balls to set the hosts on their way but he fell in the 11th over and with the pitch becoming increasingly tough to bat on, Pakistan's spinners took hold, wickets fell and the tension built before England crept over the line with two balls to spare.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Saqib Mahmood insists Test cricket is 'right at the top' of his priority list after starring in second-string England's ODI whitewash over Pakistan... with former captain Michael Atherton suggesting he could succeed Stuart Broad one day

Saqib Mahmood has set his sights on Test cricket after his player-of-the-series performance during England's 3-0 ODI win over Pakistan. His nine wickets at just 13 apiece were the most on either side, and Saqib was on Wednesday rewarded with a call-up to the T20 squad for the three-match series against the Pakistanis, starting at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy