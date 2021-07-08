Cancel
Little Simz – “I Love You, I Hate You”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
Cover picture for the articleBetween her guest spot on SAULT’s new album NINE and the rollout for her own forthcoming LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz has been busy lately. And today, following previous singles “Introvert,” “Woman,” and “Rollin Stone,” the London rapper is sharing the emotional centerpiece of the record: “I Love You, I Hate You,” a powerful, cinematic track about her absent father.

