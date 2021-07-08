Little Simz – “I Love You, I Hate You”

Towards the end of 1996, Dave Grohl was working on Foo Fighters’ sophomore album, what would become The Colour And The Shape. He was also going through a divorce, and he was also falling in love with someone new: Veruca Salt’s Louise Post. The two dated for a little while, and their romance inspired “Everlong,” the song that stands not only as Foo Fighters’ masterpiece but as one of the most iconic rock songs of the last 25 years. Though the relationship seemingly ended badly — Grohl supposedly cheated on Post with Winona Ryder — maybe all these years later Post thinks it’s cool that such a famous song is about her.