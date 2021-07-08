The Real Truth On Independent Peace

I know this is belated but let me say I hope you had a happy Canada Day and a happy 4th. This is a particularly joyous time of the year for me and my family as we are dual citizens, and we get to celebrate Canada’s Independence Day on July 1st and the United States on July 4th. It is a time of celebration for certain, but from the accounts of both countries that went to war side by side to give us the freedom and peace we have this day, we must never forget the price paid was very high. And the price paid for our eternal freedom and peace on the cross of Christ was the highest price ever paid for people that didn’t deserve it. So today we talk about peace. The question is, is peace nothing more than a word that means “not war?”