Think about all the ways we use petroleum every day

That famous line from Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s “Rime of the Ancient Mariner” might have too familiar of a ring, especially if we don’t pay attention to our resources. The modern meme regarding “There is no life without water, because without water, there is no coffee; and, without coffee, I’ll probably just kill everything” has the potential to be a serious issue in our not-so-distant future, based in part on a convergence of factors such as drier/hotter conditions, more need and the continued pollution via a variety of sources from fracking to suburban lawn run-off, along with unrestricted industrial uses. If you think petroleum products, the essence of modern life from transportation through convenience in manufactured items has created conflicts, just imagine what is in store when water, the very essence of life, becomes scarcer.