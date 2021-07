LAS CRUCES - Elba Serrano, Regents Professor in New Mexico State University’s Department of Biology, has received a 2021-2022 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to Portugal. With funding from the U.S. State Department, Serrano will travel to the University of Aveiro in northern Portugal to work with chemistry professor Maria Rosário Domingues. The pair will study marine algae as a source of food to support brain health. The project titled, “Seaweed and the Brain: Using Lipidomics to Determine how Algal Lipids affect the Nervous System,” will get underway in March 2022 and continue for four months.