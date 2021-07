NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Olympics are less than two weeks away, and America’s most decorated gymnast is heading to Tokyo more focused, motivated, and better than ever. Before what is likely her final Olympics, Simone Biles sat down with senior writer Stephanie Apstein to reflect on why she competes, who she’s competing for and what life after gymnastics looks like. The Sports Illustrated Olympic Preview issue, online today and on newsstands now, also includes Pat Forde’s profile of Michael Phelps heir Caeleb Dressel, Michael Rosenberg’s look at top sprinter Noah Lyles and how 2020 changed him and the country he represents, and more.