Public Notice of Opportunity to Comment Sugar Pine Project Water Right Permit

The U.S. Forest Service and Foresthill Public Utility District (FPUD) have prepared a joint Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS) to analyze and disclose the environmental impacts expected to result from the installation of radial gates in the spillway of the existing Sugar Pine Dam, along with associated operational changes to Sugar Pine Reservoir, as well as extension of FPUD’s Water Right Permit 15375. This document meets the requirements of both the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).