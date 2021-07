Founded by Nicole Winnaman and Abra Potkin, the soon-to-launch platform is designed to let stars and influencers seamlessly sell products through their social feeds. Alex Rodriguez is an initial major investor. Stars like Dolly Parton and companies such as Bron Studios (behind such films as Joker, Respect and Candyman) see it as a promising new way to monetize content. They are among the names who have lined up behind the upcoming launch of NOWwith, a startup that’s set to enter the growing space known as social commerce next month.