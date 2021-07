England captain Eoin Morgan is one of several star names to return from a coronavirus-enforced absence to face Pakistan in a three-match T20 series. Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are also among nine players to return having missed the three-match ODI series against the same opponent after a Covid-19 outbreak in the England camp. The ECB said the impacted players have completed the required period of self-isolation and have all returned negative tests.