6714 Stuart Ave, Richmond City, VA 23226

Welcome to 6714 Stuart! This gorgeous brick, cape cod style home features a luscious landscape, a fully fenced in back yard, and multiple off street parking spots behind the rear fence! Inside you will step into a freshly painted, and meticulously maintained home with hardwood flooring throughout, an perfectly situated kitchen with a new tile backsplash and updated cabinetry and stainless appliances. Off of the kitchen you step into a dining area with a bar, boasting large windows and flooding with natural light overlooking the gorgeous backyard and enormous deck that wraps around the side of back of the house with built in benches! An entertainer's DREAM! The second large room on the rear side of the house holds the brick fireplace and oversized space perfect to use as another large bedroom or an additional living space. The second floor is recently refinishes with an updated bathroom, large bedroom space and built in open storage and shelving space for a large closet area- also containing a new mini split system to keep the upstairs temperature controlled with ease! Don't miss your chance to live in this idyllic Richmond home!