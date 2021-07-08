McDonald’s Wants To Give You Free Fries For Life With This Clutch Contest

One of the greatest parts of visiting Jack in the Box is the flavor diversity of the menu. From Asian food to Mexican food, and from classic American comfort meals to exciting, newfangled snacks, you can find it on their extensive menu. In the seven decades since opening their doors for the first time in 1951, Jack in the Box has never been shy about thinking outside of the box and adding menu items not found at other burger joints — and that diversity is now arguably its most important (and most delicious) selling point.