McDonald’s Wants To Give You Free Fries For Life With This Clutch Contest

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s is ringing in National French Fry Day on July 13 with a Golden Arches-approved twist. In addition to scoring free fries at participating McDonald’s locations on July 13, you can enter McDonald's World Famous Fan contest and potentially walk away with a lifetime of free fries. It’s all a part of the first-ever World Famous Fan Day, and here’s everything you need to know for a chance at all the McDonald’s freebies you can handle.

