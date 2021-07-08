McDonald’s Wants To Give You Free Fries For Life With This Clutch Contest
McDonald’s is ringing in National French Fry Day on July 13 with a Golden Arches-approved twist. In addition to scoring free fries at participating McDonald’s locations on July 13, you can enter McDonald's World Famous Fan contest and potentially walk away with a lifetime of free fries. It’s all a part of the first-ever World Famous Fan Day, and here’s everything you need to know for a chance at all the McDonald’s freebies you can handle.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0