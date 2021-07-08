Cancel
NFL

49ers Notes: Julio, Jones, Draft, Hurd

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers were in the mix for Julio Jones, which would have reunited the All-Pro wide receiver with his former offensive coordinator. But Kyle Shanahan‘s team is not believed to have made a firm offer for the 10-year veteran, whom the Titans ended up acquiring. All four NFC West teams discussed Jones with the Falcons, and Shanahan — after losing out on Matthew Stafford when the Rams landed him — said he would have been more willing to part with higher-end assets if he believed the Rams were a true threat to land him.

