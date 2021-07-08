Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, MN

Spruce budworm likely to impact Cook County trees in coming years

WTIP
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpruce budworm continues to move through Lake County, as the native insect continues to crawl toward the Cook County line. The spruce budworm, a native insect and pest in the eyes of many North Shore area residents, continues decimating balsam firs and, to a lesser extent, the region’s spruce. As of July 2021, hundreds of thousands of acres of balsam fir trees have either died or are struggling because of spruce budworm, according to Eric Otto, Minnesota’s northern region forest health specialist for the Department of Natural Resources.

www.wtip.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Cook County, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Cook County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spruce Budworm#Insect#County Line#Wtip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy