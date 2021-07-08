Cancel
The Trailer for Marvel’s What If…? Gives Us Some Emotional Moments

By Rachel Leishman
 13 days ago
The Marvel series What If…? asks us questions about some of our favorite heroes. What if Killmonger had saved Tony Stark from his own explosive? What if Peggy Carter had gotten the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? And what if T’Challa were Starlord? With a new release date of August 11th, we got a new trailer that explores the imaginative series, and it is a beautiful look into the multiverse and the world of Marvel that we haven’t yet explored in live action.

