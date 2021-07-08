Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Will Estes Believes People Watch the Series

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gRpD_0arDLuWO00

Ever since appearing in 2010, “Blue Bloods” continues its rise in popularity as a new season is on the horizon.

The law enforcement drama has a very loyal and large fan base that makes sure they are in front of their television when “Blue Bloods” comes on. The show first began airing on CBS in September of 2010 and has since developed quite the following. The show follows the fictional Reagan family as the series protagonists and the actions they must take. The Irish-American Catholic family resides in New York City, where several in the family serve in various law enforcement positions. The series is filmed on location in New York City, giving “Blue Bloods” a very authentic feel that fans love.

Veteran actor Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan on “Blue Bloods” and has been with the show since the very beginning. Jamie is the youngest son of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Like his father, Jamie is also a law enforcement officer, serving as a sergeant on the police force. In a 2020 interview with Pop Culture, Estes explains why he believes “Blue Bloods” has such a large and loyal fan base.

“I think people tune into ‘Blue Bloods’ to see these stories,” he says in the interview. “I don’t want to use the word ‘escape,’ but I think for some people ‘Blue Bloods’ is a place they can go. We have this family dinner scene that is so important to the show and to fans. I think people want to see ‘Blue Bloods’ and it might be nice to see the show without the pandemic.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star on Pandemic

Estes is referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc around the world for much of 2020. The actor notes that the show made the decision not to include the pandemic in storylines to give fans a break.

“We are not playing like the pandemic never happened, but we’re playing like six months have passed,” he says. “We are not wearing masks on the show and so on and so forth.”

In addition to his starring role on “Blue Bloods,” Estes has also had roles in “American Dreams” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” He also appears in a celebrity edition of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” in 2003. His work on “Blue Bloods” has earned him a couple of awards, including a Golden Honu Award for Actor of the Year in 2015.

“Blue Bloods” received terrific news this year when CBS decided to renew the series for a 12th season. The previous season, the 11th of the series, premiered in December 2020. The show continues to be a strong ratings draw with a large and diverse fan base. The show will continue forward in its 10 p.m. Friday night slot, where it has been since season two.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

133K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Will Estes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Watch The Series#Cbs#Irish#Catholic#Pop Culture#Blue Bloods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Happened to the ‘Red’ Franchise Spinoff

Given the intense level of popularity surrounding “NCIS” since its premiere in 2003, CBS has had every reason to profit off the show as much as possible. This meant creating a number of different spin-off series that used different cities as the focal point. This includes “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” “NCIS: Los Angeles” is soon going into its 13th season and the original mothership series is entering season 19. Meanwhile, “NCIS: Hawai’i” is the brand-new spin-off coming this fall.
Theater & DancePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Said Donnie Wahlberg Breaks Out NKOTB Dance Moves Often

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likes to stay busy. Not only does the actor star on the hit police drama, but he’s also the frontman for New Kids on the Block. It’s been several years since Wahlberg and his singing partners have been “new kids,” but they’ve kept the act up over the years. New Kids on the Block still travel the country and globe playing at concerts for their eternally young fans.
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says Cast Got ‘Warned’ About Wearing Police Uniform in Public

During an interview with CBS This Morning, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg said the case got “warned” about wearing their uniforms in public. Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the show, said cops would warn the crew before they shot scenes in public. There were some scenes in the show where a police shooting was portrayed and that could give off the wrong impression, they said.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Stuns in New Outfit Her Grandmother Would ‘Definitely Approve of’

Fans of “Blue Bloods” have watched Sami Gayle – and her character Nicky Reagan-Boyle – grow from a youngster to a young woman. The now 25-year-old actress took to Instagram recently to show off a new outfit. The adorable blue jean outfit, complete with cute high heels, and a colorful mask, looks like the perfect thing to wear on a summer day or night out on the town. It’s also an ensemble that other members of her family would also like, according to what she posted.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Opened Up About Working With Tom Selleck

When it comes to Hollywood megastars, you will find “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck at the top of the ladder. Selleck began with the hit television show “Blue Bloods” over a decade ago, joining the cast in 2010. In the law enforcement drama, Selleck plays New York Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan. His character is forced to strike a healthy balance between his private and public life, often tasked with difficult decisions. The Hollywood icon plays Reagan to near perfection leaving a positive impression on his fellow “Blue Bloods” castmates.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Said His Character Jamie Reagan Getting Promoted On Show Was a ‘Dynamic Changer’

Television viewers love Blue Bloods. The show does much to make itself stand out in the crowd of police procedurals on the air today. Most of those focus primarily on the police work and the cases. However, Blue Bloods focuses more on the characters and their lives. Those characters just happen to be NYPD officers. More specifically, the series follows the lives of the Reagan family. So far, it has produced 11 seasons over the last 12 years. So, the characters have had plenty of time to grow and develop over time. One stellar example of this character growth is Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Nicky Actor Sami Gayle Says She Has to ‘Pinch Herself’ When Going to Set

There’s no denying that people love Blue Bloods. There are several things that made the show a sure-fire hit. For one, the cop drama isn’t just another entry in the long line of police procedurals. Instead, it is a more character-driven drama than most other series in the genre. However, it isn’t just the character-driven aspect of the show that draws people in. The cast is another huge factor. Television icon Tom Selleck heads up the cast while veteran actors like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan help to fill it out. Additionally, the young actress Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle, brings much to the Reagan family table.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Maria Baez Actress Marisa Ramirez Said She Was ‘In Shock’ the Show Has Lasted So Long

Marisa Ramirez has been playing Maria Baez on the CBS police drama “Blue Bloods” since 2013. Joining the cast a few years into the show, she quickly became a fan-favorite as the partner of police detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. Even though she was a relative late-comer to the show, she’s still blown away by long she’s been able to play her character.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Said Family Dinner Scenes Are a ‘Scary Room To Forget a Line’

There’s no getting away from the Reagan family dinner scene on “Blue Bloods.” It’s the heart and soul of the show, and it’s a great way to get all of the characters on the same page with one another. That dinner table is full of world-class talent, however. And as an actor, it can become intimidating at times. Jamie Reagan actor Will Estes knows this better than most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy