‘Blue Bloods’: Why Will Estes Believes People Watch the Series

Ever since appearing in 2010, “Blue Bloods” continues its rise in popularity as a new season is on the horizon.

The law enforcement drama has a very loyal and large fan base that makes sure they are in front of their television when “Blue Bloods” comes on. The show first began airing on CBS in September of 2010 and has since developed quite the following. The show follows the fictional Reagan family as the series protagonists and the actions they must take. The Irish-American Catholic family resides in New York City, where several in the family serve in various law enforcement positions. The series is filmed on location in New York City, giving “Blue Bloods” a very authentic feel that fans love.

Veteran actor Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan on “Blue Bloods” and has been with the show since the very beginning. Jamie is the youngest son of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Like his father, Jamie is also a law enforcement officer, serving as a sergeant on the police force. In a 2020 interview with Pop Culture, Estes explains why he believes “Blue Bloods” has such a large and loyal fan base.

“I think people tune into ‘Blue Bloods’ to see these stories,” he says in the interview. “I don’t want to use the word ‘escape,’ but I think for some people ‘Blue Bloods’ is a place they can go. We have this family dinner scene that is so important to the show and to fans. I think people want to see ‘Blue Bloods’ and it might be nice to see the show without the pandemic.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star on Pandemic

Estes is referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc around the world for much of 2020. The actor notes that the show made the decision not to include the pandemic in storylines to give fans a break.

“We are not playing like the pandemic never happened, but we’re playing like six months have passed,” he says. “We are not wearing masks on the show and so on and so forth.”

In addition to his starring role on “Blue Bloods,” Estes has also had roles in “American Dreams” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” He also appears in a celebrity edition of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” in 2003. His work on “Blue Bloods” has earned him a couple of awards, including a Golden Honu Award for Actor of the Year in 2015.

“Blue Bloods” received terrific news this year when CBS decided to renew the series for a 12th season. The previous season, the 11th of the series, premiered in December 2020. The show continues to be a strong ratings draw with a large and diverse fan base. The show will continue forward in its 10 p.m. Friday night slot, where it has been since season two.