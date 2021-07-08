Sean McDonough says he was told to make MNF “more conversational,” which Jon Gruden didn’t want, “and it was awkward”

The Monday Night Football booth always receives a lot of discussion and a lot of criticism, and the 2016-17 run of Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden is no exception. That pairing (seen above on their final broadcast) didn’t take quite as much criticism as the two booths that followed (Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, and Booger McFarland in 2018, Tessitore and McFarland in 2019), but it took a lot more than the previous pairing of Mike Tirico and Gruden, and it featured a lot of awkward on-air moments.