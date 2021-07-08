Cancel
New Zealand mom names her kids Metallica, Pantera, and Slayer

By Reid McCarter
A.V. Club
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in New Zealand, refusing to bring another Mackenzie or Jack into the world, has named her three kids “Metallica,” “Pantera,” and “Slayer.” This information comes courtesy of filmmaker David Farrier, whose work exploring the often strange minutia of everyday life in documentaries like Dark Tourist and Tickled (or articles about Instagram’s “hotel bed jumping community”) has continued in a newsletter that recently introduced us to the power trio.

