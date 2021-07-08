Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Ocean County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Monmouth County in central New Jersey * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Asbury Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Long Branch, Asbury Park, Lakewood, Howell, Tinton Falls, Red Bank, Manasquan, Highlands, Farmingdale, Allenwood, Adelphia, Elberon, Ramtown, Collingwood Park, Lincroft, West Freehold, Eatontown, West Long Branch, Rumson and Little Silver. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 28 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 92 and 110. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH