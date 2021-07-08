Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

By DOUG FEINBERG
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8Bvy_0arDLkwM00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Maya Moore's husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again.

“I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house," he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. “She's still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama's bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out.”

That fact he says Moore still has it is welcome news for WNBA fans wondering if the former league MVP will return to the league.

Irons was only able to watch Moore on TV when she was dominating women's basketball at UConn and then with the Minnesota Lynx while he was in jail serving a 50-year sentence for a crime that Moore and her extended family helped get overturned.

He was released last July and married Moore a few weeks later. A documentary of their story — “Breakaway” — that was produced by Robin Roberts will air next week on ESPN.

Moore, who left the WNBA in 2019 to help Irons win his release, remains non-committal when asked about returning to the league.

“I'm not thinking about that at all right now,” she said. “This whole thing has been so unexpected. when Jonathan got home it was like OK now the rest can start in a way. That's what we've been doing. The story is unfolding still. This is where we're at right now, living in the present.”

The 32-year-old Moore will be in New York next week to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs.

“It’s just a special opportunity to continue to celebrate what happened,” Moore said. “To continue to have a space to share with people more of my heart. As an athlete, the context of what we do naturally is kind of limited. Our performance, what is going on. the drama of the game. We are more than athletes. We are people. We have stories. We have hearts and lives. We have things that are bigger than sports that makes our hearts beat.

“The Arthur Ashe award gives me the opportunity to take a little more time to talk about what really matters. I’m really excited for people to hear and share some of these things directly from me.”

The documentary shows footage of Moore and Irons during their journey the last few years as she tried to help him get his conviction overturned. After he was released, Irons visited the home where he grew up with his grandmother and also visited her gravesite. He was in prison when she died said in the show that he didn't find out she has passed away until a few weeks after she died.

Moore has always been a private person, rarely giving the public a glimpse of her life until now.

Irons, who filed a civil suit against the St. Charles County law enforcement authorities who his attorney says framed him., has taken advantage of his freedom over the last year. The couple went to California and has also visited the Grand Canyon.

Irons said he has appreciated the little things people take for granted since his release on July 1, 2020.

“I got to hold a baby for the first time in 22 years,” said Irons, though he and Moore don't have children and didn't say who's baby he held. “It was scary but such a wonderful thing.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
60K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Prison#The Associated Press#Mvp#Uconn#The Minnesota Lynx#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAarcamax.com

Neal Justin: New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission

MINNEAPOLIS — Most sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore's fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN's "30 for 30″ documentary "Breakaway," The moment signifies the beginning of what's ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore's private life, specifically focusing on Moore's ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.
NBAPioneer Press

ESPN documentary tracks Maya Moore’s quest for justice

The opening scene of ESPN’s “30 for 30″ documentary “Breakaway,” which chronicles basketball legend Maya Moore’s fight for justice, is one of her lying on the couch. She’s playing the guitar and singing in an angelic voice most would not expect from a four-time WNBA champion and one of the greatest to ever play the game.
NBAzonecoverage.com

Lynx Mailbag: Zandalasini, Rotation Moving Forward, and Moore's Hall of Fame Eligibility

After a tumultuous start for the new-look Minnesota Lynx, the team has figured things out lately and has emerged as the hottest team in the league entering the month-long Olympic break which runs until Aug. 15. Winners of seven in a row and 12 of their last 15, the Lynx hold a record of 12-7 overall and are in the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings with 13 games left to play in the second half of the summer before postseason action tips off.
BasketballSLAM

WNBA Legend Maya Moore Receives Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2021 ESPYs

2014 WNBA champion Maya Moore, a champion for criminal justice reform, was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2021 ESPYs on Saturday night. The four-time WNBA champion was presented with the award by Robin Roberts on what would have been Ashe’s 78th birthday. Moore’s husband, Johnathon...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols. Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.
NBANew York Post

Maria Taylor really enjoyed introducing Malika Andrews amid Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

Maria Taylor joyfully embraced ESPN reporter Malika Andrews in her NBA Finals sideline debut on Tuesday night amid major drama at the network. The “NBA Countdown” host was all smiles in her first broadcast since a leaked video over the weekend exposed white ESPN host Rachel Nichols’ for making disparaging “diversity” comments about Taylor, a black rising star at the network.
NBAPosted by
The Independent

Maria Taylor breaks silence after ESPN drops Rachel Nichols for NBA finals

Maria Taylor, a reporter at the centre of a racism controversy at ESPN, has spoken out after her colleague, Rachel Nichols, was dropped from coverage of the NBA finals. Breaking her silence on Wednesday, Ms Taylor tweeted that in “dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down”.It follows a New York Times report on Sunday in which Ms Nichols criticised ESPN for selecting Ms Taylor, who is Black, to cover the 2020 NBA finals. Her comments were caught on an audio clip.Ms Nichols was heard telling...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Former Suns executive has strange Monty Williams criticism

Monty Williams was widely praised throughout Phoenix’s Finals run. But one former Suns executive is now offering a strange criticism of him. Amin Elhassan of Meadowlark Media appeared this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” During the episode, Elhassan criticized Williams for entering the Milwaukee Bucks locker room during their championship celebration to offer congratulations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy