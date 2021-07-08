‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Has Changed a Lot Over the Years — But Has She Gotten Plastic Surgery?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has changed a lot over the years — and she looked quite different years before she began appearing on the Bravo series that made her a household name. But has she gotten plastic surgery? Here’s what we know.

The Georgia native revealed in her 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess, that she had previously undergone a breast augmentation. The same year, she opened up about getting a nose job during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March.

“I do remember [this],” she told Andy Cohen of a photo of herself and RHOBH costar Kyle Richards from 2010, over five years before she began her stint on the series. “That was some bad hair and makeup!” When the host remarked that she didn’t look the same in the old snapshot, Erika told him, “It was the same face, just a different nose.”

Later that month, she addressed the rumors that she regularly spent $40,000 a month on her glam squad and other cosmetic maintenance. “That is true. You know, it can get there for sure,” the reality star told Wendy Williams at the time. “If you want to look good it’s hair, it’s makeup, it’s wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that. They’re not cheap, you know?”

Shutterstock (2)

Erika has not confirmed any surgeries, procedures or injectables other than her boob job and her rhinoplasty. However, it does seem that she has significantly reduced the amount of upkeep she is doing on her appearance amid her shocking divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

In Touch confirmed that Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 — but soon after, the dance-pop performer became embroiled in an embezzlement lawsuit stemming from an unpaid settlement owed to some of her former partner’s clients. In July 2021, a judge ruled that three of the lawyer’s former clients can pursue a collections lawsuit against Erika, as well as Tom, from the $11 million they are owed, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

In a July 2021 episode of RHOBH, she detailed how her reality has evolved since the split. “My life drastically changes this week. I let go of my Lamborghini, I let go of my 16,000 square foot home,” she said during a confessional. “Is it great to wear this jacket and live in this house and drive a Lambo? Yes, but at what human cost?”