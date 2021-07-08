Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Has Changed a Lot Over the Years — But Has She Gotten Plastic Surgery?

By Lex Briscuso
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 14 days ago

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has changed a lot over the years — and she looked quite different years before she began appearing on the Bravo series that made her a household name. But has she gotten plastic surgery? Here’s what we know.

The Georgia native revealed in her 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess, that she had previously undergone a breast augmentation. The same year, she opened up about getting a nose job during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March.

“I do remember [this],” she told Andy Cohen of a photo of herself and RHOBH costar Kyle Richards from 2010, over five years before she began her stint on the series. “That was some bad hair and makeup!” When the host remarked that she didn’t look the same in the old snapshot, Erika told him, “It was the same face, just a different nose.”

Later that month, she addressed the rumors that she regularly spent $40,000 a month on her glam squad and other cosmetic maintenance. “That is true. You know, it can get there for sure,” the reality star told Wendy Williams at the time. “If you want to look good it’s hair, it’s makeup, it’s wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that. They’re not cheap, you know?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OQEh_0arDLUlc00
Shutterstock (2)

Erika has not confirmed any surgeries, procedures or injectables other than her boob job and her rhinoplasty. However, it does seem that she has significantly reduced the amount of upkeep she is doing on her appearance amid her shocking divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

In Touch confirmed that Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 — but soon after, the dance-pop performer became embroiled in an embezzlement lawsuit stemming from an unpaid settlement owed to some of her former partner’s clients. In July 2021, a judge ruled that three of the lawyer’s former clients can pursue a collections lawsuit against Erika, as well as Tom, from the $11 million they are owed, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

In a July 2021 episode of RHOBH, she detailed how her reality has evolved since the split. “My life drastically changes this week. I let go of my Lamborghini, I let go of my 16,000 square foot home,” she said during a confessional. “Is it great to wear this jacket and live in this house and drive a Lambo? Yes, but at what human cost?”

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Bravo#Touch#Life Style#Lamborghini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lala Kent Just Called Out Erika Jayne’s Legal Drama

Lala Kent threw shade at Erika Jayne in a new interview. The Vanderpump Rules co-star opened up about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The brutally honest reality star couldn’t help but throw shade at Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal drama. Ever since Erika filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, their financial and legal has come to haunt them.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke is doing the most to earn her diamond this season. She’s been in an ongoing feud with fellow newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff that just keeps getting worse. She’s the only one questioning Erika Jayne for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s legal accusations following their sham divorce. And she’s […] The post Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Told Kathy Hilton “Ask Kyle Richards” When Kathy Wanted Advice Before Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

After Kathy Hilton made her big debut this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I’m upset it took Bravo eleven seasons to get her on our TV screens. She’s pure TV gold. Her sisterly banter with Kyle Richards is more playful (and less anxiety-inducing) than Kyle’s on-screen relationship with Kim Richards. But to […] The post Bethenny Frankel Told Kathy Hilton “Ask Kyle Richards” When Kathy Wanted Advice Before Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Distractify

'RHOBH' Star Kim Richards Is Still Sober — but What About Her Half-Sister, Kathy Hilton?

Although both Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced that they would not be returning for Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, showrunners revealed that a few familiar faces would be joining the cast in their absence. Along with Crystal Kung Minkoff, the first Asian-American housewife to join the franchise, and Sutton Stracke, who will be returning for a second season, Kathy Hilton also makes her debut in the most recent season of RHOBH.
CelebritiesPage Six

Erika Jayne addresses Scooter Braun affair rumors amid Tom Girardi divorce

Erika Jayne called rumors linking her to Scooter Braun and Gleb Savchenko amid her divorce “silly as f–k.”. The “XXpen$ive” singer, who filed to end her two-decade marriage to embattled husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, spoke to her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais about the online speculation in Wednesday’s episode.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Showing Empathy To Erika Jayne But Not Denise Richards, Her Former Friend Of 20 Years

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was… something. Viewers watched in anticipation of seeing Erika Jayne’s house of cards fall around her and how the cast would respond to the surprising news of her divorce from Tom Girardi. But first, food! You can definitely tell who’s hanging around Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave too […] The post Real Housewives Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Showing Empathy To Erika Jayne But Not Denise Richards, Her Former Friend Of 20 Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Sizzles in a High-Cut White Swimsuit: "This Is 58"

Lisa Rinna is 58 years old, and she's celebrating in style. In honor of her July 11 birthday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a snap of herself in a high-cut, skimpy white swimsuit. And in the grand tradition of Lisa's swimwear snaps, this image stopped her followers in their tracks.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Kathy Hilton gives update on Lisa Vanderpump friendship

June 24 (UPI) -- Kathy Hilton is giving an update on her friendship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. The 62-year-old socialite and fashion designer discussed her relationship with Vanderpump during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following Vanderpump's falling out with Hilton's sister Kyle Richards.
CelebritiesPage Six

Erika Jayne steps out in statement-making shirt amid legal drama

That’s not ice, it’s diamonds. Erika Jayne lived up to her tagline while out and about on Tuesday in LA amid her ongoing legal woes, wearing a long-sleeved GCDS shirt printed with a pointed message: “always cool.”. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, paired her statement-making top with...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Xxpensive To Be Her? Where Did Erika Jayne’s Money Come From?

Erika Jayne is known for her lavish lifestyle. She’s one of the richest housewives to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, let alone the entire Real Housewives franchise. Experts exposed Erika and Tom Girardi’s lifestyle on the Hulu documentary The Hustler and the Housewife. Their empire came crumbling down after she filed for divorce in November 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy