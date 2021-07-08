Mr. Conservation: Jim Lentowski

This story first ran in the June 2018 issue of Nantucket Today. Click here to subscribe. Lentowski died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 74. For nearly 50 years Jim Lentowski has been the face of conservation on the island. He knows more than anyone else alive today about the history of Nantucket’s largest and most successful land-trust organization, the stories behind its properties and the men whose extraordinary vision protected the land they loved so much for the next generation.