Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Mr. Conservation: Jim Lentowski

By John Stanton
Inquirer and Mirror
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story first ran in the June 2018 issue of Nantucket Today. Click here to subscribe. Lentowski died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 74. For nearly 50 years Jim Lentowski has been the face of conservation on the island. He knows more than anyone else alive today about the history of Nantucket’s largest and most successful land-trust organization, the stories behind its properties and the men whose extraordinary vision protected the land they loved so much for the next generation.

www.ack.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Society
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edith Anderson
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Point#Sankaty#Time Inc#Cy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
Posted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Posted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy