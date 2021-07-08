Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mocksville, NC

Triad shed builder buys 33 acres for new headquarters and manufacturing space

By Andy Warfield
Posted by 
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A builder of customized storage sheds has purchased 33 acres near its current location in Mocksville to build a new facility with plans for growth.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mocksville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Triad Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Andrews Salon Suites LLC

Greensboro area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended July 16, 2021. Year to date through July 16, 2021, the court recorded 12 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, no change from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Income TaxPosted by
Triad Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - July 16, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Bankruptcies (1 records) Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy