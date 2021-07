Before the Lions report from Robert Kitson, here is Gerard Meagher’s story from England 70-14 Canada:. Dan Biggar, who notched 8/11 kicks, speaks: “We were probably a little bit loose in the first half ... we perhaps overplayed a little bit ... we stuck to the plan more second half and scored some really good tries. We know we’re going to have to improve, as a squad, and as individuals. We know it will be a huge step up [in the Tests] ... we just gave them a sniff in the first half, a bit of belief, a bit of fire ... it’s a good run-out but we can’t kid ourselves, we know we’re going to have to be a lot better.”