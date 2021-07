England secured a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan with a nail-biting three-wicket win in a thriller at Emirates Old Trafford. Having been set 155 to win, Jason Roy smashed 64 from 36 balls to set the hosts on their way but he fell in the 11th over and with the pitch becoming increasingly tough to bat on, Pakistan's spinners took hold, wickets fell and the tension built before England crept over the line with two balls to spare.