Madison, WI

Update: Persons of interest held in both weekend homicides in Madison, authorities identify victims

By Chris Rickert, The Wisconsin State Journal
tribuneledgernews.com
 14 days ago

Jul. 8—Madison police say they now have a person of interest in custody in both homicides that happened over Fourth of July weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the victims as: 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields, of Madison, who died after being shot about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison's Far East Side; and 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, of Dodgeville, who was shot at a Southwest Side gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road about 12:40 a.m. Monday and died soon after.

