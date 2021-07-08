Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Elsa Update: Wind, rain still possible as storm moves west of Wilmington

tribuneledgernews.com
 14 days ago

Jul. 8—With the center of Tropical Storm Elsa now well west of the Cape Fear area, it looks like much of the system is now out of range. "But we are still getting bands of showers and we are still seeing wind gusts over 35 miles per hour," said Dave Loewenthal, weather forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. "That will likely taper off this afternoon."

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Inclement Weather#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#National Weather Services#Emergency Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Show Low region. Storms are moving southward through Show Low toward Pinetop-Lakeside. Between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with some gauges recording an inch of rain in 15 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Show Low, Taylor, Linden, Wagon Wheel, Shumway, Pinedale, Pinetop-Lakeside, Fort Apache Reservation, Snowflake, Fool Hollow Lake Campground, White Mountain Lake, Scott Reservoir Campground, Lakeside Campground and Lewis Canyon Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 77 between mile markers 343 and 359. State Route 260 between mile markers 327 and 350. Highway 60 between mile markers 334 and 351. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Stewart County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Stewart The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Stewart County in west central Georgia * Until 145 AM EDT Friday. * At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumpkin, Charles and Louvale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy