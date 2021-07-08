Tropical Storm Elsa Update: Wind, rain still possible as storm moves west of Wilmington

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Show Low region. Storms are moving southward through Show Low toward Pinetop-Lakeside. Between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with some gauges recording an inch of rain in 15 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Show Low, Taylor, Linden, Wagon Wheel, Shumway, Pinedale, Pinetop-Lakeside, Fort Apache Reservation, Snowflake, Fool Hollow Lake Campground, White Mountain Lake, Scott Reservoir Campground, Lakeside Campground and Lewis Canyon Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 77 between mile markers 343 and 359. State Route 260 between mile markers 327 and 350. Highway 60 between mile markers 334 and 351. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE