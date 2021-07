MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Anoka County Attorney’s Office charged Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes with five felonies Wednesday evening for the death of 15-year-old Anthony Rouse. Holmes, 17, was charged with second-degree murder, assault, and attempted robbery. The county attorney’s office is seeking to have Holmes certified to stand trial as an adult. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Rouse showed up to Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus just after 7 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound. According to police reports Rouse had been shot in his neck and upper shoulder area and suffered massive bleeding. He was in critical condition and later died...