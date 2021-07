Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The globe reached a couple of COVID milestones this week. One is terribly grim: We passed 4 million deaths due to the virus. The other, offers faint hope: Through July 13, more than a quarter (25.6%) of the world’s population has now received at least one COVID vaccine according to Our World in Data, which collects information from local governments. That’s up 3.2% from two weeks ago; the world is currently administering nearly 30 million vaccines per day. In all, 3.51 billion shots have been given around the globe.