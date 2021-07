What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea. July 18, 1900: “The ten-mile bicycle race between Robert Bungay, of Goshen, and Milton Smith, of this city, will take place at the fair grounds at 5:30 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Besides this event, which is attracting much interest, there will be a five mile race for members of the W.O.W. club.” — The South-Bend Daily Tribune.