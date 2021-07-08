Cancel
Woodbridge, CT

What if the story of the Donner Party was a circus show? A CT performance group finds out

By Nicole Funaro
Norwalk Hour
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name of a California lake isn’t the only thing that is based on the Donner Party. Set to debut on Saturday, July 10, Woodbridge-based performance group Air Temple Arts will stage a circus show based on the events of the pioneers who sought life on the west coast but got stranded in a snowstorm in the mountains with a dwindling food supply, and eventually resorted to cannibalism.

