What if the story of the Donner Party was a circus show? A CT performance group finds out
The name of a California lake isn’t the only thing that is based on the Donner Party. Set to debut on Saturday, July 10, Woodbridge-based performance group Air Temple Arts will stage a circus show based on the events of the pioneers who sought life on the west coast but got stranded in a snowstorm in the mountains with a dwindling food supply, and eventually resorted to cannibalism.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
