Containing leaks is not one of BMW's strong suits. The new 2 Series leaked a few days ahead of its global reveal, the designs of the new X3 and its electric sibling were revealed early too, as were images of the i4 M50 electric sedan. There are countless other examples we could list, but you get the idea. As numerous as these leaks have been, they're not stopping anytime soon, and a new set of images have just added to the list. In the photos, we see the G20 3 Series, but there are a few changes that suggest this could be the 2022 model.