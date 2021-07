July 21, 2021 - New data reveals that while the Covid-19 economically devastated certain industries, startups continued to raise funding and hit new historic levels. The global startup funding spiked 157% between 2020 Q2 and 2021 Q2 from $60.7 billion to a record $156.2 billion. During the first half of 2021, the funding stood at $292.4 billion, according to data from the finance publication Finbold. In Q2 2021, the global number of unicorns stood at a record 136. Read more about the new data and statistics here.