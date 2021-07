World No 1 Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday. Barty, who won at Wimbledon as a junior in 2011, has not dropped a set since the opening round and raised her game once again to defeat 2017 champion Angelique Kerber in the previous round.“I get the chance on Saturday to live out a total dream,” the Australian said after that victory. “This is incredible. This is as close to a good tennis match I will play. Angie brought the best out of me and I knew I had to be at...