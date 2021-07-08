Authorities seeking help finding Windsor couple missing since July 1

Jul. 8—A village of Windsor couple has been missing since July 1 and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in finding them. On Wednesday, a family member reported that Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on July 1 at their home and that they had planned a trip to Langlade County for the weekend and the family has been unable to confirm if they arrived safely, Lt. Brenda Reinen said in a report.