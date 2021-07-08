We meet a new monster in ‘Loki’ episode 5. Here’s its comic book backstory

Black Widow may be coming out this week, but don’t think that’s gonna stop me from talking about this week’s episode of “Loki.” After that big tease at the end of the last episode, we could tell that Marvel was pulling out all the stops for this series. And boy did they! With the amount of Loki’s, easter eggs, and directions this episode has gone in, it makes sense why a series on this character was made to begin with.