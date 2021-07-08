U.K. Banks Start Blocking Payments to Binance, Angering Some Clients

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently issued warnings regarding the Binance crypto exchange and the overall risks of cryptocurrency. Following these warnings, users of some U.K.-based banks have started reporting that they will now be prohibited from depositing money to their Binance accounts going forward.

In these warnings, the FCA said that Binance does not have authorization to "undertake any regulated activity in the U.K." In reality, all this means is that Binance is not permitted to set up shop in the U.K. but citizens of the U.K. can still legally access Binance's offerings.

Regardless, some U.K. banks have decided not to allow their customers to make deposits to Binance, even though doing so isn't illegal.

In one report, the crypto Twitter account, Bitcoin Archive, alledged a coordinated effort against Binance in the U.K.

Attached to this tweet was the email they had received from Santander Bank.

There were numerous other reports of Santander clients experiencing the same issue, even though citizens of the U.K. are still legally allowed to use Binance services if they wish.

But Santander was not the only bank to take such action. Barclays made the move first and told its clients who had made deposits to Binance previously that they would now halt such transactions to keep their money safe.

One popular account on crypto Twitter, NFTeddy, likened Barclay's move to the restrictions that China places on its citizens, calling it China 2.0. NFTeddy also posted the message he received from the bank about the ban.

So far, Santander and Barclays have been the only two banks to impose such restrictions on their clients, though it is unclear if this trend could spread to other banks. Santander and Barclays are two of the largest banks in the U.K with some $3.7 trillion in combined assets.

The halting of deposits to the site has created angered clients who believe that the move isn't for their protection at all and that they should be able to use their money how they wish. Prominent crypto Twitter user, Aleksandra Huk, said that this is an attack on the broader crypto market.

Another Twitter user wrote, "@BarclaysUK banning @binance and using @TheFCA as an excuse... I'll be moving all my funds away from @Barclays this week after decades together - GTFO - lose my number."