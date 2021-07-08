Cancel
Startup Halo will bring driverless car service to Las Vegas later this year on T-Mobile 5G

By Allison Johnson
The Verge
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriverless car startup Halo has announced a new service coming to Las Vegas later this year: a fleet of remotely operated electric vehicles, using T-Mobile’s 5G network. It’s potentially a big step toward fulfilling the promise of 5G remote driver tech, with a significant catch: the cars don’t operate solely on T-Mobile 5G. While it’s the primary network they’ll use (mid- and low-band 5G, specifically, with LTE as a fallback), they will also rely on other networks.

