Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

King Island Will Go to Cashless Payment System this Month

By Ross Cooper
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Depending on who you are you may or may not be overjoyed by this news. On one hand, you don’t have to worry about carrying a lot of money around an amusement park. On the other, you may prefer to pay for certain things, like a day at Kings Island, in cash. Either way, you should be aware of the big news that starting this very month Kings Island will no longer accept cash payments at their park.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Kings Island#King Island#Virgin Islands#Apple Pay#Google Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Google
Related
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello Utility Billing Department to switch payment system to Paymentus on Wednesday

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will start using a new payment processing system this month. The city of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will begin processing payments using Paymentus starting Wednesday. The new software is more user-friendly, allows users to schedule a date to make their payment and also features automated pay-by-phone functionality as well as mobile, pay-by-text and email payment options.
Bethlehem, PATimes News

Musikfest updates payment system for this year’s event

Say goodbye to those paper food and beverage tickets at Musikfest. For the first time, attendees will be able to use a debit or credit card to buy food, drinks and other items from vendors at Musikfest, which will run Aug. 6-15 on both North and South sides of Bethlehem.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

Kings Island Camp Cedar Now Open

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2021-- The much-anticipated Kings Island Camp Cedar is now open. Located less than one mile from Kings Island amusement park, Camp Cedar welcomes park visitors, families, vacationers and recreational vehicle (RV) travelers to a luxury outdoor resort and camping experience unlike any other. This press release...
EconomyRochester Business Journal

Streamlined payment systems improve business inside and out

As both our personal and professional worlds become increasingly digitized, sticking to old cash-and-check payment systems means businesses are losing time and money. Even for companies that are already accepting card payments, investing in modernized and integrated processes improves efficiency; provides value through increased collections, lowered cash handling costs and incentives; and improves your business’s ...
Economymodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Standardized Payment Systems Are Key to Success for Franchises

There is no doubt that franchises do an incredible amount to help their franchisees, whether that’s providing business support and sharing key information to offering training and access to their trademarks and branding. Unfortunately, what many franchises often lack in providing is a unified payments system. The pandemic saw many...
Hanover, PAhanovertwp-nc.org

Online Payments – REFUSE & SEWER

You can pay your bill by check, savings, credit card, or debit card by going online or downloading a mobile payment app. Click the payment box above for the service you are paying. You’ll need to register on your first visit, but after that, payments are 3 easy steps. You...
Personal FinanceHigh Point Enterprise

The Cashless Society

It wasn’t long ago that you could be walking down the street and be lucky to find a twenty-dollar bill on the ground. Today, a large majority of people carry very little, if any, cash on them. Advancements in financial technology (fintech) have revolutionized the methods the world uses to transact and spend, as we evolve towards a cashless society.
Income TaxAugusta Free Press

Be on the lookout for Child Tax Credit monthly payments beginning July 15

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia families should be on the lookout for advance monthly payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service will send Virginia families half of their 2021 Child Tax Credit monthly payment amount — meaning up to...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Global Payments cashless technology on full display at NIGA Tradeshow

There’s more to cashless gaming than just an app and Global Payments Gaming Solutions will detail all its products during the Indian Gaming Tradeshow Convention in Las Vegas. The conference kicks off Monday, the trade show on Wednesday, and Global Payments will be located in booth No. 709 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center.
Softwarearxiv.org

System-Wide Security for Offline Payment Terminals

Most self-service payment terminals require network connectivity for processing electronic payments. The necessity to maintain network connectivity increases costs, introduces cybersecurity risks, and significantly limits the number of places where the terminals can be installed. Leading payment service providers have proposed offline payment solutions that rely on algorithmically generated payment tokens. Existing payment token solutions, however, require complex mechanisms for authentication, transaction management, and most importantly, security risk management. In this paper, we present VolgaPay, a blockchain-based system that allows merchants to deploy secure offline payment terminal infrastructure that does not require collection and storage of any sensitive data. We design a novel payment protocol which mitigates security threats for all the participants of VolgaPay, such that the maximum loss from gaining full access to any component by an adversary incurs only a limited scope of harm. We achieve significant enhancements in security, operation efficiency, and cost reduction via a combination of polynomial multi-hash chain micropayment channels and blockchain grafting for off-chain channel state transition. We implement the VolgaPay payment system, and with thorough evaluation and security analysis, we demonstrate that VolgaPay is capable of delivering a fast, secure, and cost-efficient solution for offline payment terminals.
Retailcoingeek.com

Are cashless stores the way of the future?

Imagine walking into a high street grocery store, picking up your items, scanning them with a device you picked up on the way in, and just walking out of the store. While it seems a little far-fetched right now, such a reality might be closer than you think. The world...
EconomyForbes

Why Cashless Transactions Could Be King Moving Forward

Adam Goodyer is the founder and CEO of Realife Tech, providing data-based personalized digital experiences for the world’s biggest venues. As we enter summer and enjoy getting back to in-person sports and entertainment experiences around the world, fans and visitors will have to confront a process that many haven’t experienced in nearly a year: the gruesome prospect of “being near other humans.” Cue the prospect of waiting in lines, checking in at the doors of venues and maneuvering through crowds of sweaty strangers. Whilst the connection to real life that live entertainment brings is sorely needed, I don’t think any of us are relishing the return of those unpleasant and inconvenient aspects of the experience.
Economywsscwater.com

SYSTEM OUTAGE - Customer Payments

Laurel, MD - July 22, 2021:WSSC Water is aware of an outage to several payment systems and working the vendor to resolve the issue, the following systems may be unavailable. ​customers will be unable to make/split payments. request an extension. enter a meter reading. request a plumbing inspection. Online Bill...
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

Chase Adds Terms Allowing Ability To Check Checking/Deposit/Investment & Utility Accounts For Card Approvals

Chase has added new terms regarding information they are allowed to access, it states (emphasis ours):. We may obtain and use information about your accounts with us and others such as Checking, Deposit, Investment, and Utility accounts from credit bureaus and other entities. You also authorize us to obtain credit bureau reports and any other information about you in connection with: 1) extensions of credit on your account; 2) the administration, review or collection of your account; and 3) offering you enhanced or additional products and services. If you ask, we will tell you the name and address of the credit bureau from which we obtained a report about you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy