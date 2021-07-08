Shamari DeVoe Believes She Was Portrayed As a Drunk on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Shamari DeVoe appeared on one season of RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has experienced a lot of cast changes over the years. However, fans have often discussed how some women weren’t given enough time to actually develop on the show. This is certainly the case for Shamari DeVoe. Shamari joined the show during season 11. She was open about her marriage to New Edition star Ronnie DeVoe, and she even opened up about how things went when they had an open marriage.urbanbellemag.com
