Shamari DeVoe Believes She Was Portrayed As a Drunk on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Mimi Faust’s video scandal was a hot topic years ago. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust is no stranger to being in the headlines. This is due to the fact that she’s had a lot of dramatic moments on and off of the show. To no surprise, being in a love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez during season one was one of the focal parts of the show’s first season. And it was clear that Stevie knew how to get under Mimi’s skin often. However, Mimi has also had a turbulent relationship with Joseline as well.