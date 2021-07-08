‘The North Water’ Trailer: Colin Farrell & Jack O’Connell Star In Andrew Haigh’s Whaling Series
Andrew Haigh is one of the most respected English filmmakers working today because of the humane and tender qualities he lends his projects. Whether it’s his LGBT-themed dramas like “Weekend” and “Looking,” or the truly excellent “45 Years” from 2015, Haigh brings a subtle and tender style reminiscent of a novelist’s sensibility. Even his 2017 film “Lean On Pete” is adapted from a novel of the same name.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0