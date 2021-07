Big Sky country is the perfect place to expose your dogs to an abundance of wild birds. Choked by a thick layer of smashed grasshoppers, the dim pickup headlights struggled to illuminate our gravel path through the lush alfalfa and prairie grass ahead. We pulled over and gathered together in the dirt to hash out a plan, realizing that in our enthusiasm for opening morning we had arrived nearly an hour before legal light. With new time zones and the anticipation of the season’s first hunt, none of us had slept much anyway.