Mobile tech company to introduce a savings app for gender transitions

By Miriam Cross
American Banker
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria.LGBT, a mobile app development company that has received funding from Chelsea Clinton, is adding a savings app called Bliss to its lineup this fall. The goal of Bliss is to help transgender individuals save for their transition costs, which Euphoria.LGBT CEO and founder Robbi Katherine Anthony says average $150,000 in the U.S. and encompass medical, legal and social expenses, such as buying new clothes.

www.americanbanker.com

