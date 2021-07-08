Mobile tech company to introduce a savings app for gender transitions

Cryptocurrencies are making headlines, fueled by big fluctuations in value and high-profile interest from celebrities who are enthusiasts. These factors — as well as the fear of missing out (FOMO) — have prompted more consumers and businesses alike to embrace cryptocurrencies, and even governments are now considering legislation and regulation for digital assets such as including bitcoin and stablecoins. Cryptocurrencies are also gaining popularity as consumers identify them as a payment method for a range of products and services, both online and at the point of sale.