Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has presented his proposed budget for the city, which has re-ignited a debate about how the city's money should be spent. In response to the mayor's proposed budget, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee has presented its alternative budget, titled, “The People’s Budget.” The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office currently receives 40% of the city's budget, whereas the People's Budget proposes to put 20% of those funds into investment programs which prioritize the community and will increase livable wages and opportunity development.