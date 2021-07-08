BofA debuts crypto research team in latest Wall Street push
Bank of America created a new team dedicated to researching cryptocurrencies, marking Wall Street’s latest push to capitalize on investors’ frenzy for digital assets. Alkesh Shah will lead the effort, which will also cover technologies tied to digital currencies, and report to Michael Maras, who leads fixed-income, currencies and commodities research globally, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. A spokeswoman for the firm confirmed the contents of the memo, declining to comment further.www.americanbanker.com
