Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BofA debuts crypto research team in latest Wall Street push

American Banker
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America created a new team dedicated to researching cryptocurrencies, marking Wall Street’s latest push to capitalize on investors’ frenzy for digital assets. Alkesh Shah will lead the effort, which will also cover technologies tied to digital currencies, and report to Michael Maras, who leads fixed-income, currencies and commodities research globally, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. A spokeswoman for the firm confirmed the contents of the memo, declining to comment further.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa#Cryptocurrency#Wall Street#Goldman Sachs Group#Bofa#Bloomberg#Jpmorgan Chase#Lehman Brothers Holdings#Bank Of America#Shah Browning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Exec: Demand for Bitcoin is High, Most Clients See it as an Asset Class

Most of JPMorgan’s clients see bitcoin as an asset class and are demanding crypto services, according to the company’s senior executive Mary Callahan Erdoes. While being skeptical about offering bitcoin investment options to its clients, the American multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has admitted that demand for the asset class has increased significantly.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Why Foot Locker Is A Buy, According To Goldman Sachs

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has released many more new sneakers than its competitors, which further differentiates the company from other retailers and allowing for ongoing pricing power and top-line growth, according to Goldman Sachs. The Foot Locker Analyst: Kate McShane initiated coverage of Foot Locker with a Buy rating and...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

JP Morgan bank opens access to BTC, ETH funds for clients

JP Morgan bank okays access to crypto products for clients. Clients are open to only five cryptos. Other US Banks are likely to follow JP Morgan footsteps. JP Morgan bank has become the first major U.S. bank to give all its wealthy clients access to crypto funds. According to Business Insider reports, the bank gave its wealth management the approval to access Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency funds.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Gone Crypto: Wall Street Veteran Catches Digital Assets Bug

Ariel Ling started her career on Wall Street at KPMG, she completed her stint in mainstream finance at Deutsche Bank almost 20 years later Ling and co-founder George Cao launched AscendEX, formerly BitMax, to revolutionize crypto trading. “I grew up on Wall Street,” said Ariel Ling, co-founder and COO of...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

IBM Beats The Wall Street Forecasts

The season of big tech's quarterly earnings report is kicking off. The financial results of the quarter ended on June 30th are ready to be shown to the investors, and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is here to start us off. The company should be proud of its services and its software, as both were the key to achieving better than expected second-quarter earnings.
Businessfa-mag.com

JPMorgan To Double Advisors As Wall Street Vies For Wealthy

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to more than double the advisers in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients. The bank aims to hire more than 500 advisers in coming years, bringing its total in...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

JP Morgan greenlights wealth management advisors to take crypto fund orders: Report

JP Morgan has opened the doors to wealth management clients looking to invest in crypto funds, as reported by Business Insider. Specifically, orders for Grayscale and Osprey's crypto-based offerings are now on the table for wealth management advisors at the U.S.'s largest bank. The move reportedly opens the gates for clients ranging from retail users on Chase's trading app to the jetset of the bank's private investment business.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

AI-based Healthcare Data Analytics Platform Provider Sophia Genetics Makes Its Wall Street Debut: What You Need to Know

Switzerland-based Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ: SOPH), a healthcare tech company, is debuting on Wall Street Friday. Here is what you should know about the company. Sophia's IPO Terms: Sophia filed a preliminary prospectus on Form F1, earmarked for foreign issuers of equity, on July 2. The company announced the terms of the initial public offering through an amended prospectus filed with the SEC on July 19.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Citi, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Lend $468M for Self-Storage Portfolio

A joint venture between Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Centerbridge Partners and self-storage real estate firm Merit Hill Capital has secured $468 million in first-mortgage debt from a trio of bank lenders to acquire a portfolio of 57 self-storage facilities, according to analysis from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). Citi,...
Businesscheddar.com

VTEX Pops in Wall Street Debut as Company Looks to Expand Platform

VTEX, an e-commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers, making its debut Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Mariano Gomide de Faria, Founder and co-CEO of VTEX, explains why now was the right time to take the company public and how VTEX looks to parlay its success in Latin America to regions all over the world.
Marketsinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Says Wealthy Clients Are Turning To Crypto

Investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reported the results of a survey of associated family offices, finding that over half of all respondents were either already investing, or were interested in investing in cryptocurrencies. Family Offices Turn to Crypto. Family offices, the firms that manage the wealth of the world’s richest...
Stocksbitcoinist.com

Bank Of America Endorses Crypto Trading For Clients

A CoinDesk report revealed that Bank of America had reportedly started offering crypto trading to some select customers. The report stated that Bank of America’s prime brokerage unit had begun the clearing and settlement of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). The ETPs are currently being provided to hedge funds in Europe,...
StocksPosted by
Axios

Wall Street analyst teams are still shrinking

Wall Street's equity research isn't what it used to be. There are signs the longtime cutback in sell-side attention is getting worse. In the last five years, the number of ratings on S&P 500 companies shrank by nearly 800, or 6.5%, according to FactSet data provided to Axios. Why it...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Tech firm Disco becomes latest Austin company to go public, makes Wall Street debut

Austin-based legal technology company Disco on Wednesday became the latest Austin company to go public, and saw its shares surge on its first day on Wall Street. Disco's stock debuted at $32 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker "LAW". The share price rose quickly, jumping more than 32%, or $10.50, to stand at $42.05 shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,414 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy