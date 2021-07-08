‘Scenes From A Marriage’ Teaser: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Star In HBO’s Remake Of The Ingmar Bergman Classic
The world has been inundated with “prestige” dramas, as streamers and networks snatch up A-list filmmakers and major stars to appear in a huge swatch of limited series that have been arriving over the past several years. However, there’s prestige and then there’s prestige. And though the term has been watered down over the years, there’s no denying the incredible prestige that is attached to HBO’s upcoming “Scenes from a Marriage” limited series.theplaylist.net
