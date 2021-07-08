‘Scenes From A Marriage’ Teaser: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Star In HBO’s Remake Of The Ingmar Bergman Classic

A young Parisian filmmaker whose delicately personal work illuminates the unbearable lightness of being with the soft touch of a late summer breeze, Mia Hansen-Løve may not be the first 21st-century auteur who comes to mind when people consider the portentous legacy of Ingmar Bergman, a man whose cinema stared into the void in the hopes of seeing its own reflection, and shouted down God’s silence with such howling rage that even his comedies are probably still echoing in eternity. From a distance, the idea of Hansen-Løve shooting an homage to Bergman feels like the equivalent of, say, Kacey Musgraves recording a covers album devoted to the Swedish doom metal band Candlemass.