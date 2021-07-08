Gov. Parson signs bills on COVID lawsuit protections, cocktails to-go and mental health
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed new protections for Missouri business owners against COVID-19 lawsuits into law Wednesday, as well as bills permanently allowing restaurants to serve alcohol to-go and ensuring the state's health care plans adequately cover mental health conditions. Liability protection for business owners against pandemic-related litigation...www.kirksvilledailyexpress.com
