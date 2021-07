On a hot summer day, there’s nothing better than slipping on a breezy, comfortable sundress that will keep you feeling (and looking!) cool as the temperature rises. Dresses are easy to wear, since you don’t have to worry about coordinating tops and bottoms, easy to pack on a summer getaway, and easy to accessorize for day or night. The only hard part? Finding one that fits you perfectly — especially when you’ve got curves to spare. We’ve rounded up the best plus size summer dresses that will fit and flatter your figure, at prices ranging from “I’m going to buy one in every color” to “I deserve to treat myself!”.