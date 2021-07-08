Police chief leaving Bellevue after 6 years with department

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(BELLEVUE, Wash.) Police Chief Steve Mylett is leaving for a chief position in Akron, Ohio, after six years with the Bellevue Police Department, KOMO News reports.

He joined the department in 2015 and will leave in August.

“Steve has done an outstanding job leading the department over the last six years dring an unexpectedly turbulent and transformative time. He dedication to public service, community outreach, staffing recruitment and crime reduction efforts have enhanced Bellevue’s reputation as a safe and thriving community,” Bellevue City Manager Brad Mikaye said. “I wish him and his family the best as he transitions to a new city.”

Mylett did not say why he was leaving Bellevue, but issued a statement that said, in part, “I am truly conflicted about leaving, but I know I leave the department in good hands and I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure.”

The city has already begun their search for a new police chief.